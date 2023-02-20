Imam Yakhsyallah: With Life in Congregation, Islam Stands Strong

Muaro Jambi, MINA – Imam Yakhsyallah Mansur said, with the congregation, Islam is able to stand firm and protect the world in peace.

“This was proven during the time of Rasulullah Shalallahu Alaihi Wasallam. With the coming of Islam, they become a society that is safe, peaceful and lives full of peace,” said Imaam Yakhsyallah at Tabligh Akbar 1444 H in the Jambi region on Sunday in Talang Duku Village, Muaro Jambi.

Imaam Yakhsyallah said, the beauty of Islam was also felt after the death of the Prophet Muhammad. Abu Bakr was appointed as Amiirul Mukminin, leading the people to always obey the Shari’a. Likewise after he died, Umar bin Khaththab was appointed, then Uthman bin Affan and Ali bin Abi Talib.

“Living in congregation with one leadership is starting to be abandoned, Islam is slowly falling free to its lowest point and in the end is harassed by infidels,” he said.

Look at this time, in Palestine, for decades the people have been suffering, without anyone being able to help them. Rohingya Muslims are being killed, their women are being raped, they are being abused, but no one is able to do anything to stop it, he said.

Likewise, Muslims in Xin jiang also suffered the same fate, but no one was able to advocate for them. That is the portrait of the Islamic Ummah who have no leadership, they are being persecuted and no one is able to save and provide assistance.

“Facing these various problems, Muslims must rebuild the unity of the people and practice Islam in a comprehensive manner, unite in one congregation, one leadership, build awareness of the people to return to the Al-Quran and Sunnah,” said Imam Yakhsyallah.

He emphasized that congregation and unity are a way out in dealing with various problems in society, so the obligation to live in congregation must still be attached to every Muslim.

“Tabligh Akbar is held twice a year, this time with the theme “Isra’ Mi’raj as a Momentum to Realize Ummah Unity and Liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque,” said Amir Lajnah Tabligh Akbar 1444 H represented by Irfanuddin.

Irfanuddin said the theme was chosen because it coincided with the month of Rajab, which is generally synonymous with the commemoration of the Isra Mi’raj of the Prophet Muhammad Shallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam. It is generally mentioned on the 27th of Rajab. Although there are those who say outside the month of Rajab.

“Regarding that we are currently in the month of Rajab, it is necessary to echo the inspiration of the Isra Mi’raj so that its value, meaning and wisdom continue to emerge as spirit energy that encourages the struggle for the liberation of Al-Aqsa,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)