Imam Yakhsyallah: Three Things That Make Allah Suspend Disaster

Serang, MINA – Imaamul Muslimin Yakhsyallah Mansur said, there are three practices that Muslims can do that make Allah Ta’ala suspend his punishment in the world.

“First, there are people who prosper the mosque, two people who establish affection, and three people who ask for forgiveness at the time of dawn,” said Imaam Yakhsyallah at the Tabligh Akbar which was held by the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) at Masjid Raya Al-Bantani, Central Government Area Banten Province (KP3B), Serang, Banten on Sunday.

Imaam Yakhsyallah who is also the AWG Trustee also explained, prospering the mosque, among other things, by beautifying the building, filling it with positive activities, as well as establishing congregational prayers and other social charities.

While people who establish affection are those who unite, live in congregation regardless of schools of thought, class, ethniciy, and other differences.

The unity of Muslims is not because of worldly interests, but because they are solely carrying out the commands of Allah Ta’ala.

“Living in congregation is an obligation for every Muslim. This command is contained in several verses of the Koran, including Surah Ali Imran verse 103,” he explained.

While people who ask forgiveness at dawn are those who perform night prayers, midnight prayers, read recitations of the Quiran, learn to study knowledge, and other acts of worship.

The Tabligh Akbar presented the main speaker of the Aqsa Working Group Trustees Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur, KH. Abul Hidayat Saerodjie (Founder of Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding Schools Network throughout Indonesia), Ust. Mukhlisin (Caregiver of Ma’had Shuffah Hezbollah Al-Fatah Cikampek, West Java), as well as the Head of DKM Al-Bantani Great Mosque Prof. Sholeh Hidayat. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)