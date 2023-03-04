Imam Yakhsyallah Reminds, Indonesian President Soekarno Bans the Israeli Football Team

Kemenpora

Jakarta, MINA – Imam Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) KH Yakhsyallah Mansur MA reminded that Founding Father of Indonesia, President Ir. Soekarno, had banned Indonesian Football football team from matching against the Israeli football team.

President Soekarno banned the Indonesian national team from competing against Israel in the 1958 World Cup qualification. Bung Karno also banned the Israeli national team from attending the 1962 Asian Games.

“Remember the suffering of millions of Palestinians who were expelled and occupied by Israel,” said Imaam Yakhsyallah in response to Chairman of Indonesian Football Association (PSSI), Erick Thohir’s statement that guaranteed the Israeli national team to compete in the U-20 World Cup in Indonesia, 20 May-11 June 2023.

Israel became one of the teams that qualified for the U-20 World Cup in Indonesia, representing the European Football Federation.

Imam Yakhsyallah asked, “Where do you want the 1945 Constitution and the sacrifices of the struggle of the founding fathers of this country?” he told MINA on Friday.

The Israeli occupation will certainly laugh at the suffering of the Palestinian people at this moment, he continued.

“May Allah open the heart of the Chairman of PSSI,” he added.

Erick Thohir stated that when interviewed by media crew published in the national media, Indonesia must guarantee anyone who will compete in the U-20 World Cup event in the country, including the Israeli national team.

There are six stadiums that host the U-20 World Cup. Apart from the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium (Jakarta), there are Gelora Sriwijaya Stadium (Palembang), Si Starling Harupat Stadium (Bandung), Manahan Stadium (Solo), Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium (Surabaya) and Captain I Wayan Dipta Stadium (Bali). (T/RE1)

