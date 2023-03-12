Imam Yakhsyallah Invites Communities to Develop Da’wah Through Strengthening People’s Economy

Al-Muhajirun, MINA – Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur invites the public to jointly develop Islamic da’wah through strengthening the people’s economy.

“The community must be able to strengthen Islamic da’wah through strengthening the economy so that Islam can triumphantly reach all corners of the world,” Imaam said in Tabligh Akbar at the An-Nubuwah Mosque, Al-Muhajirun, Natar, South Lampung on Sunday.

Imaam Yakhsya also reminded the public not to misunderstand verses and hadiths about the people’s economy.

If there is a hadith which says that the Messenger of Allah asked to live and pass away in a poor state, that does not mean ordering his people to be poor. But Rasulullah ordered to behave like a poor person, namely humility.

As for the verse of Al-Quran Surah At-Taubah verse 35 regarding the threat of torment in hell for jahanam, it is not for the rich, but for people who are stinky, do not want to give zakat.

Imam Yakhsyallah also explained the purpose of piety in the verse commanding fasting, its relation to strengthening the people’s economy.

Taqwa in the verse about fasting, one of which means that believers are careful in obtaining and spending wealth so that they avoid unlawful acts using the assets they have in the way of Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala.

Tabligh Akbar and Festival of Sha’ban 1444 H held by Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah), at the Complex of Islamic Boarding School Shuffah Hezbollah and Al-Fatah Madrasah, Al-Muhajirun, Negararatu, Natar, South Lampung, Wednesday-Sunday.

The event is a routine activity held once a year in the month of Sha’ban, aiming to prepare the residents mentally and scientifically to welcome the holy month of Ramadan. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)