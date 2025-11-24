Imam Yakhsyallah Highlights Ummah Unity as the Core Path to the Liberation of Al-Aqsa

Cibubur, MINA – The Imaam of Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah), Yakhsyallah Mansur, reaffirmed that living as one ummah and strengthening communal unity is the foremost path toward the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque, as commanded in Islamic teachings.

Addressing participants at the Grand Assembly of 1,000 Volunteers held at the Cibubur Scout Camp on Sunday, Imam Yakhsyallah underscored that the principle of jamaah, collective unity among Muslims, is not a political movement nor an agenda of any particular group. Rather, he said, it is an essential Islamic practice binding upon the entire Muslim community.

“Communal unity is part of the Sharia. It is a religious obligation, not a political agenda,” he stressed.

He emphasized that Al-Aqsa Mosque holds an exceptionally revered position in Islam. As such, safeguarding its dignity and sanctity is a responsibility that cannot be compromised.

Also Read: Prof. El-Awaisi Urges Participants to Continue Spreading Baitul Maqdis Culture

“Al-Aqsa is a sacred site, and its honor must be upheld by all Muslims,” he stated.

Imam Yakhsyallah also addressed the ongoing situation in Palestine, which remains under occupation. This reality, he noted, compels Muslims to remain united in their advocacy, both morally and in accordance with constitutional principles.

“The occupation is real, and our faith commands us to defend the oppressed. Our national constitution reinforces this obligation,” he added.

Volunteers at the assembly came from various regions and humanitarian organizations, demonstrating a shared commitment to strengthening unity in support of the Palestinian people. The event was marked by solemnity and a strong spirit of solidarity.

Also Read: Thousands Arrive for “1,000 Volunteers for Gaza Reconstruction” Assembly in Jakarta

The Grand Assembly of 1,000 Volunteers forms part of a broader series of solidarity initiatives aimed at raising public awareness in Indonesia regarding the situation in Palestine, while enhancing communication and coordination among national volunteer networks.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: KH Anwar Iskandar Re-Elected as Chairman of Indonesia’s Ulema Council for 2025–2030