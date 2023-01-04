Imam Yakhsyallah Condemns the Zionist Minister’s Provocation to Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jakarta, MINA – Imamul Muslimin Yakhsyallah Mansur condemned the provocative action in the form of a visit by the Israeli Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir to the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Tuesday.

“The Israeli Zionist provocation totally disrespects Muslim places of worship. That is the same as threatening world peace,” Yakhsyallah told MINA on Wednesday.

Imam Yakhsyallah calls on the international community, especially the Islamic world, to react to this provocation. This clearly cannot be allowed.

This provocation further clarifies that Zionist Israel is a source of enmity, a cause of war and deserves to be the world’s enemy because of its evil deeds.

Imaam Yakhsya also invited the international community to continue to support the struggle of the Palestinian people, especially those around the Al-Aqsa Mosque because they are the front guard guarding Allah’s mosque.

“Let’s continue to support and pray for the Palestinian people who are at the forefront of defending the existence of Al Agsa. Also pray for world peace, the independence of Palestine and the return of Al-Aqsa to the hands of the Muslims. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)