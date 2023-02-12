Imam Yakhsyallah: Care and Helper are Characteristics of Islamic Culture

Wonogiri, MINA – Imamul Muslimin, Yakhsyallah Mansur said, the attitude of caring and helping is one of the hallmarks of Islamic culture.

“A humanitarian volunteer must have scientific provisions in helping disaster victims,” ​​said Imaam Yakhsyallah during a tausiyah in Wonogiri, Central Java on Saturday.

Imaam Yakhsyallah also said that this is a principle for a humanitarian volunteer in doing good deeds and carrying out sacred tasks, asking Allah’s help to make things easier.

“In carrying out first aid we also have to know that there are components of an integrated emergency response system,” said Imaam Yakhsyallah who is also the Advisor of the Volunteer Ukhuwah Al-Fatah Rescue (UAR).

He continued, volunteers have an important role in carrying out humanitarian assignment programs.

“All actions we take must be based on conscience and moral awareness,” he added.

“The duties of volunteers in carrying out humanitarian missions do not discriminate, religion, gender, race, ethnicity, social strata, and don’t look at the organization,” said Imaam Yakhsyallah. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)