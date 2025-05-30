SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Imaam Yakhsyallah: The Strength of Gazan Women Lies in Their Spiritual Resilience

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur

Jakarta, MINA – Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur emphasized that the strength of women in Gaza are not defined by material success, but by their spiritual resilience and steadfastness in defending their faith and homeland.

Speaking at a public lecture titled “Palestinian Women and Qur’anic Education”, hosted by the Central Committee for Muslim Women of Jama’ah Muslimin, Imam Yakhsyallah explained that true victory is not always measured by physical outcomes, it is spiritual in nature. He referenced the Treaty of Hudaibiyah during the time of Prophet Muhammad, which initially appeared to be a loss but was later declared by God as a great victory.

Likewise, although Gaza faces immense physical destruction, its people remain spiritually steadfast this, he said, is a profound form of triumph.

He further highlighted that preserving the Quran goes beyond memorization. The true essence lies in living according to its teachings. The spiritual power of Gazan women, he said, stems from their deep connection with the Quran, which nurtures their strength, shapes their character, and anchors their purpose.

Also Read: MER-C Urges Indonesian Government to Prioritize Halting Genocide in Gaza

Imam Yakhsyallah described how these women are actively engaged in the struggle to defend their land and values. They follow a path of sacrifice and perseverance, inspired by the companions of the Prophet, who exemplified strong leadership, community-building, and faith-based action. The knowledge they gain is immediately translated into everyday practice and community service.

He praised the role of Gazan mothers in raising a generation of children with a clear sense of mission: to safeguard their sacred sites and defend their people’s rights. These mothers instill in their children a deep faith, resilience, and readiness to stand firm in the face of oppression.

Despite the extreme challenges they face, Gazan women remain filled with hope and conviction. They hold a strong belief that divine support is near. Imam Yakhsyallah concluded by encouraging Muslim women around the world, especially in Indonesia to embody these values and integrate them into their daily lives, particularly in nurturing future generations with wisdom, courage, and spiritual clarity. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesia Seeks Solutions for Students Affected by US Visa Suspension

