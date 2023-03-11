Imaam Yakhsyallah: Rejoice with the Grace of Allah

Imamul Muslimin Yaksyhallah Mansur delivering tausiyah at the 1995-2022 Alumni Grand Reunion at the Shuffah Hizbullah Islamic Boarding School and Al-Fatah Madrasa, Negararatu, Natar, South Lampung.

Al-Muhajirun, MINA – In the life, humans should always be happy with the gifts that Allah has given them. This was conveyed by Imaamul Muslimin Yakshyallah Mansur at the Alumni Grand Reunion event at the Shuffah Hizbullah Islamic Boarding School and Al-Fatah Madrasah, Negararatu, Natar, South Lampung on Saturday.

According to Imaam, we as humans who are given the gift of life in the world should always be happy in religious life, the article has been explained in surah Yunus verse 58; Meaning: Say: “With the grace of Allah and His mercy, let them be happy with it. Allah’s grace and His mercy are better than what they collect.”

“Happy is part of religion, so with two things, namely the grace (Al-Quran) and Allah’s mercy (Islam), Muslims must be happy. And that joy is better than the wealth collected by the Kafirs,” he explained.

“If in congregational life you are still not happy, it means something is wrong,” he added.

As in the series of grand alumni reunions, it’s also a matter of being happy in carrying out the mandate as emir.

“In the momentum of succession at the Al-Fatah Alumni Family Association, the former emir should be happy in handing over his mandate to the future emir candidate,” he added.

Apart from that, Imaam also conveyed a hadith which discusses a young man who is admired by his Lord;

Rasulullah Shallallahu ‘alaihi wa sallam said; Your Lord is amazed by youths who do not have shobwah [HR. Ahmad].

It is said that the term shobwah in this case is meant to mean youth who do not have the tendency to deviate to the wrong path.

“So Imaam hopes that all of you alumni will become young men and women who are admired by Allah, while continuing to carry out His Shari’a and sticking to congregational life,” (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)