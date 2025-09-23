Imaam Yakhsyallah: Nurture Love for the Prophet, One Will Be with Whom One Loves

Jakarta, MINA – Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur, Advisor to Silaturahim Radio (Rasil), in his sermon at the commemoration of the Prophet Muhammad’s (peace be upon him) birthday and the Rasil Listeners Gathering, delivered a message on the importance of loving the Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him) as a provision for the Hereafter.

Quoting a well-attested hadith of the Prophet, Imaam Yakhsyallah recounted the story of a companion who asked the Prophet about the Day of Judgment. The Prophet then asked him in return, “What have you prepared for that day?” The companion replied, “I have not prepared many deeds, only love for you, O Messenger of Allah.” The Prophet then said, “A person will be with the one he loves (in the Hereafter).” (Narrated by Bukhari and Muslim)

Imaam Yakhsyallah explained that the hadith shows love for the Prophet is one of the factors that will allow a believer to be united with him in the Hereafter, provided that love is manifested by following his teachings and upholding his sunnah.

“The Messenger of Allah had immense love for his people. Even in his final moments before passing away, what he mentioned was his ummah, saying, ‘Ummatii, ummatii (My people, my people),’” he said with emotion.

He emphasized that true love is not limited to words or feelings, but is expressed through the desire to do good and to wish well for others.

“Love is the desire to do good and to hope for goodness for others. If we truly love the Messenger of Allah, then we will strive to follow his teachings and emulate his character in our daily lives,” he added.

The event, held under the theme “Gratitude and Love for the Prophet Muhammad”, was conducted in a solemn atmosphere and attended by preachers as well as loyal Rasil listeners from various regions, who came together to strengthen brotherhood and their love for the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

