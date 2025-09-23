SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Imaam Yakhsyallah: Nurture Love for the Prophet, One Will Be with Whom One Loves

Nia Kurnia Editor : Sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

7 Views ㅤ

Jakarta, MINA – Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur, Advisor to Silaturahim Radio (Rasil), in his sermon at the commemoration of the Prophet Muhammad’s (peace be upon him) birthday and the Rasil Listeners Gathering, delivered a message on the importance of loving the Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him) as a provision for the Hereafter.

Quoting a well-attested hadith of the Prophet, Imaam Yakhsyallah recounted the story of a companion who asked the Prophet about the Day of Judgment. The Prophet then asked him in return, “What have you prepared for that day?” The companion replied, “I have not prepared many deeds, only love for you, O Messenger of Allah.” The Prophet then said, “A person will be with the one he loves (in the Hereafter).” (Narrated by Bukhari and Muslim)

Imaam Yakhsyallah explained that the hadith shows love for the Prophet is one of the factors that will allow a believer to be united with him in the Hereafter, provided that love is manifested by following his teachings and upholding his sunnah.

“The Messenger of Allah had immense love for his people. Even in his final moments before passing away, what he mentioned was his ummah, saying, ‘Ummatii, ummatii (My people, my people),’” he said with emotion.

Also Read: Friday Sermon: Emulating the Firmness of the Prophet in Struggle

He emphasized that true love is not limited to words or feelings, but is expressed through the desire to do good and to wish well for others.

“Love is the desire to do good and to hope for goodness for others. If we truly love the Messenger of Allah, then we will strive to follow his teachings and emulate his character in our daily lives,” he added.

The event, held under the theme “Gratitude and Love for the Prophet Muhammad”, was conducted in a solemn atmosphere and attended by preachers as well as loyal Rasil listeners from various regions, who came together to strengthen brotherhood and their love for the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Imaam Yakhsyallah: Muslims Unity as Key to Victory of Islam

TagImam Yakhsyallah Nurture Love for the Prophet One Will Be with Whom One Loves

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Religious Advice

Imaam Yakhsyallah: Nurture Love for the Prophet, One Will Be with Whom One Loves

  • 5 hours ago
Palestine

Prayers and Statements of Imaamul Muslimin to People of Palestine

  • Sunday, 8 October 2023 - 11:04 WIB
Indonesia

Imam Yakhsyallah: IBF Encourages Muslims to Love Reading Books

  • Friday, 22 September 2023 - 20:50 WIB
Tausiyah

Friday Khutbah: The Hatred of Kafirs Against the Qur’an

  • Friday, 7 July 2023 - 14:49 WIB
Tausiyah

Friday Sermons: Signs of the Destruction of A Nation

  • Friday, 9 June 2023 - 16:35 WIB
Tausiyah

Friday Sermons: Preparing The Generation of Prayer Enforcers

  • Friday, 2 June 2023 - 13:28 WIB
Load More
Israeli army kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Nine Palestinians Killed in New Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza

  • Sunday, 21 September 2025 - 14:35 WIB
Indonesia

MER-C Visits Rempang Island, Prepares Follow-Up Health Program

  • Monday, 22 September 2025 - 10:30 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Faces Floods, Extreme Weather, and Geological Disasters Amid Seasonal Transition

  • Monday, 22 September 2025 - 11:30 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Minister: Islamic Tradition of Giving Could Lift 2 Million Out of Extreme Poverty

  • Monday, 22 September 2025 - 10:30 WIB
French President Emmanuel Macron in Berlin, Germany on March 15, 2024 [Halil Sağırkaya – Anadolu Agency]
International

France Officially Recognizes State of Palestine, Macron Announces at UN Conference

  • 16 hours ago
Maps of Palestine (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

UK Updates Official Maps to Recognize Palestine as a State

  • 16 hours ago
Israeli tanks and APC’s gather by the Israeli – Lebanese border. Amid Israel’s escalating campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon on September 30, 2024. [Erik Marmor/Getty Images]
Palestine

Israeli Tanks and Bulldozers Advance Deeper into Gaza City

  • Thursday, 18 September 2025 - 14:14 WIB
Europe

Britain to Formally Recognize Palestinian State After Trump’s Visit

  • Thursday, 18 September 2025 - 17:03 WIB
International

UN’s Guterres: World Must Not Bend to Israel’s Pressure on Palestinian Statehood

  • Saturday, 20 September 2025 - 22:29 WIB
Europe

Spain Bans Ships and Planes Carrying Weapons for Israel

  • Monday, 8 September 2025 - 19:57 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us