Imaam Yakhsyallah Invites the Muslim Ummah to Always Say Hamdallah

Cileungsi, Bogor Regency, MINA – Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur invites Muslims to always say the sentence Hamdalah or ‘Alhamdulillah’ which is a great praise to Allah, the sentence tahmid which means all praise be to Allah.

This tahmid sentence turns out to have a broad meaning, as in surah Yunus verse 10 which means their prayer in it is: “Subhanakallahumma”, and their salutation is: “Salam”. And their closing prayer is: “Alhamdulilaahi Rabbil ‘aalamin”.

“Let’s (Muslims) repeat the sentence Hamdallah, a Muslim must continue to praise, give thanks to Allah. Because of that there is no limit to how many times a person has to say Alhamdulillah,” said Imaam Yakhsyallah, at Al-Fatah Cileungsi Islamic Boarding School, Bogor, West Java on Tuesday.

Imam Yakhsyallah said, the more a person understands that everything he is gifted with is from Allah. The more someone internalizes the meaning of Alhamdulillah and is always grateful.

“There is nothing that I like the most about My servant except saying “Alhamdulillah”, that’s why I always praise Him by always reading Alhamdulillah,” he said, quoting the Prophet’s hadith.

In the books of Tafsir and Sufism, there is also much discussion about the privileges of tahmid, he continued.

He added, the tahmid sentence actually expresses formal gratitude for a servant. That is why after eating or enjoying the gifts of Allah Subhanallahu wata’ala, it is recommended to say alhamdulillah.

Ibn Jarir said that Alhamdulillah is a praise used by Allah to praise Himself, including in the sense that He commands His servants to praise and praise Him. It is as if Allah Ta’ala meant, “Say by you, “All praise is due to Allah!”

He mentions Surah Al-Hijr verse 98 “Then glorify your Lord and be among those who prostrate (pray)”.

Muslims are encouraged to evaluate by saying up to 33 times, after prayer, to get peace of mind, added Imaam. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)