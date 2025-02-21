Imaam Yakhsyallah Inaugarates the Opening of Bazaar Sya’ban 1446 H

Bogor, MINA – Bazaar Sya’ban 1446 H, part of the Sya’ban 1446H Tabligh Akbar and Festival series at the Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School in Pasirangin Cileungsi, Bogor, West Java, was officially opened on Wednesday.

This year, the Sya’ban Bazaar committee has provided 47 stalls in the main bazaar area, all of which have been rented out.

Imaam Muslimin, Yakhsyallah Mansur, during the official opening of the Sya’ban Bazaar, shared several pieces of advice for both the sellers and buyers who would engage in transactions at the event.

Among the advice given to the sellers by Imam Yakhsyallah was that they should not seek excessive profit, be courteous, strive to satisfy buyers, be honest and trustworthy when offering prices, and avoid undermining competitors or partners.

For buyers, Imaam Yakhsyallah advised not to compare prices in front of the sellers, refrain from asking for bonuses, as this is discouraged in Islamic law, avoid criticizing the quality of products in front of sellers, apologize if not purchasing, and aim to benefit the seller.

“Thus, may both sellers and buyers receive blessings,” he said.

In his speech, the Chairperson of the 1446 H Sya’ban Festival Committee, Taufiqurrahman, expressed that the full utilization of all the bazaar stalls showed great enthusiasm from the participants.

Among this enthusiasm, many bazaar participants regularly join every year.

He further explained that the economic turnover at the Sya’ban Bazaar each year exceeds 1 billion rupiahs.

“We are pleased because this Tabligh Akbar not only brings moral benefits, such as increasing knowledge and fostering brotherhood, but also brings economic benefits,” he added.

The Tabligh Akbar event, held at Al-Fatah Pesantren in Cileungsi, Bogor, will take place on February 22-23, 2025. It is expected to be attended by 20,000 worshipers from various regions in Indonesia. []

