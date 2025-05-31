Imaam Yakhsyallah at STISA ABM Graduation: Be a Guiding Light in Challenging Times

Bandar Lampung, MINA – Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur, Principal Patron of Sekolah Tinggi Agama Islam Abdullah bin Masud (STISA ABM), delivered a compelling address at the graduation ceremony held on Saturday (May 31) at Keratun Hall, Governor’s Office of Lampung Province.

In his keynote speech, Imaam Yakhsyallah encouraged the graduates to view graduation not as an end, but as the beginning of a lifelong journey of learning. He urged the graduates to continue pursuing higher education, demonstrate compassion toward the vulnerable, and serve as a guiding light within the communities during difficult times.

“With the guidance of the Qur’an, share knowledge with others as an expression of gratitude to Allah SWT,” he said, referencing Surah Ad-Dhuha as a reminder to remain thankful and generous with one’s blessings.

He also emphasized the importance of unity, urging the graduates to foster harmony and avoid division within society.

Also Read: STISA ABM Lampung Graduates 104 Scholars and to Launch Three New Academic Programs

“Focus on what unites us and reject discord. By preserving brotherhood (ukhuwah), we can build stronger, more resilient communities,” he added.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: MER-C Urges Indonesian Government to Prioritize Halting Genocide in Gaza