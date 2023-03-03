Ilhan Omar Concerns about Attacks by Israeli Settlers in Palestinian Villages

Washington, MINA – Member of the United States (US) Congress Ilhan Omar is concerned about attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinian villages.

Ilhan Omar said in a statement she was “horrified” by the rampage of Israeli settlers in Palestinian villages in the West Bank this weekend which led to the burning of dozens of cars and houses, claimed innocent lives and injured more than 100 people.

“This is happening against the backdrop of massive settlement expansion and the de facto annexation of the West Bank by the far-right Israeli government in history—a move that will dash any hope of a two-state solution,” the Republican US lawmaker said as quoted by Wafa on Friday.

She added that the US must hold fully accountable for any violations of international law and ensure that tax dollars do not fund human rights violations.

“Really putting human rights at the center of foreign policy and supporting a rules-based international order means holding accountable for any abuses, whether those of our allies or enemies.” (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)