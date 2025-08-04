IEU-CEPA Grants Zero Tariffs for Indonesian Exports to EU

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian export products such as textiles, footwear, processed foods, and palm oil derivatives will enjoy zero tariffs under the Indonesia–European Union Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IEU-CEPA), the Ministry of Trade announced on Monday.

“For example, apparel will immediately receive zero tariffs at the Entry Into Force (EIF) stage. The same applies to footwear, textiles, processed food, even palm oil and its derivatives,” said Djatmiko Bris Witjaksono, Director General of International Trade Negotiations.

The agreement eliminates tariffs on 98% of tariff lines and covers 99% of total import value. Priority products include textiles, footwear, fisheries, processed foods, palm oil (including biodiesel), electronics, agricultural products, and steel.

IEU-CEPA is Indonesia’s most comprehensive trade deal, covering 25 chapters on market access, trade facilitation, cooperation, and new trade issues.

“Nearly all Indonesian exports to the EU will receive tariff preferences, about 99%, though some products will phase in by the third or fifth year. Our goal is to get them all included from the start, Djatmiko said.

The agreement was formalized through an exchange of letters between Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, and the EU Trade Commissioner, marking a major step toward full implementation.

With a combined market of over 685 million people, the deal opens significant trade and investment opportunities. Around 80% of tariff lines will immediately drop to zero, boosting economic ties between Indonesia and the EU.[]

