SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

IEU-CEPA Grants Zero Tariffs for Indonesian Exports to EU

Farah Salsabila Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

8 Views ㅤ

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian export products such as textiles, footwear, processed foods, and palm oil derivatives will enjoy zero tariffs under the Indonesia–European Union Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IEU-CEPA), the Ministry of Trade announced on Monday.

“For example, apparel will immediately receive zero tariffs at the Entry Into Force (EIF) stage. The same applies to footwear, textiles, processed food, even palm oil and its derivatives,” said Djatmiko Bris Witjaksono, Director General of International Trade Negotiations.

The agreement eliminates tariffs on 98% of tariff lines and covers 99% of total import value. Priority products include textiles, footwear, fisheries, processed foods, palm oil (including biodiesel), electronics, agricultural products, and steel.

IEU-CEPA is Indonesia’s most comprehensive trade deal, covering 25 chapters on market access, trade facilitation, cooperation, and new trade issues.

Also Read: Indonesia’s Hajj Quota for 2026 Set at 221,000 Pilgrims

“Nearly all Indonesian exports to the EU will receive tariff preferences, about 99%, though some products will phase in by the third or fifth year. Our goal is to get them all included from the start, Djatmiko said.

The agreement was formalized through an exchange of letters between Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, and the EU Trade Commissioner, marking a major step toward full implementation.

With a combined market of over 685 million people, the deal opens significant trade and investment opportunities. Around 80% of tariff lines will immediately drop to zero, boosting economic ties between Indonesia and the EU.[]

Mi’rah News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: FASI Aircraft Crashes in West Java, Pilot Killed

Tag98% tariff elimination Indonesia EU apparel zero tariff Indonesia EU footwear and textiles export benefits IEU-CEPA zero tariffs Indonesia EU comprehensive economic partnership Indonesia EU trade agreement Indonesian exports to EU palm oil exports EU tariff free processed food and fisheries export Indonesia EU trade opportunities Indonesia European Union

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

IEU-CEPA Grants Zero Tariffs for Indonesian Exports to EU

  • 3 hours ago
Load More
Europe

Finland Signals Readiness to Recognize Palestine Amid International Momentum

  • Friday, 1 August 2025 - 14:04 WIB
Palestine

Hamas: Resistance and Armament Are National Rights

  • Friday, 1 August 2025 - 19:21 WIB
Palestine

Gaza Factions Welcome New York Declaration on Palestinian Statehood

  • Friday, 1 August 2025 - 22:52 WIB
Indonesia

Thousands Beat Pots and Pans to Symbolize Starvation in Gaza

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 10:30 WIB
Indonesia

Israel Spend Thousands of Trillions to Destroy Gaza: Dr. Nurohim

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 11:57 WIB
A man carries the starved body of 4-month-old Yahya al-Najjar who died of severe malnutrition as food crisis continues due to Israeli blockade, in Khan Yunis, Gaza on July 20, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Seven More Die of Starvation in Gaza, Death Toll Reaches 169

  • Saturday, 2 August 2025 - 23:23 WIB
Indonesia

IEU-CEPA Grants Zero Tariffs for Indonesian Exports to EU

  • 3 hours ago
Indonesia

Jakarta Weather This Friday Will Be Sunny All Day

  • Friday, 1 August 2025 - 14:08 WIB
Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions (photo: PIC)
Tausiyah

Friday Sermon: Colonialism on Earth Must Be Abolished

  • Friday, 1 August 2025 - 19:28 WIB
Nearly 20,000 Indonesians gathered in Jakarta’s Patung Kuda area on Sunday, May 18 2025 a massive show of solidarity with Palestine (photo: Sidik/MINA)
Indonesia

MUI Calls on Muslims to Attend the Grand Rally to Save Gaza in Jakarta

  • Friday, 1 August 2025 - 22:54 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us