SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

IDTUG Urges Stronger Cyber Literacy Amid Surge in Digital Scams

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

4 Views ㅤ

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesia Telecommunication Users Group (IDTUG) has raised concerns over the growing wave of digital fraud, warning that low cyber literacy leaves consumers increasingly vulnerable.

Despite the government’s National Digital Literacy Movement (GNLD), IDTUG notes that the Digital Safety component remains the weakest, indicating that current education efforts have yet to significantly shift public behavior.

A recent scam involving a fake Digital ID (IKD) app in Bekasi, causing financial losses of tens of millions of rupiah, underscores the urgency of the issue.

“This is a wake-up call. We need systemic solutions involving ongoing education, stronger regulations, improved cyber law enforcement, and active civil society engagement,” IDTUG said in a statement on Thursday.

Also Read: Indonesia and New Zealand Sign MoU to Boost Agricultural Trade and Cooperation

The group urged the government to go beyond infrastructure development and invest in building a safe and inclusive digital ecosystem.

“Cyber literacy isn’t just about technical skills, it’s about changing mindsets. Digital safety is both a consumer right and a shared responsibility,” it added.

With the world’s fourth-largest internet user base, Indonesia faces a critical challenge: shaping a digitally aware and resilient society amid increasingly sophisticated online threats. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesia Ready to Send Peacekeeping Forces and Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

Tagbuilding safe digital ecosyste cyber law enforcement Indonesia cybercrime and digital education digital scams in Indonesia fake Digital ID scam Bekasi GNLD digital literacy issues IDTUG cyber safety warning improving digital safety awareness Indonesia cyber literacy campaign online fraud prevention Indonesia

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

IDTUG Urges Stronger Cyber Literacy Amid Surge in Digital Scams

  • 1 hour ago
Load More
Indonesia

Ministry of Religious Affairs, BAZNAS Boost Education Equality with MLB 2025 Program

  • Wednesday, 6 August 2025 - 20:11 WIB
Indonesia

Mount Semeru Erupts, Ash Column Rises 800 Meters

  • Wednesday, 6 August 2025 - 20:09 WIB
The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Starvation Crisis Deepens: 6 More Die, Including Children

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 23:39 WIB
Indonesia

Riau Extends Forest Fire Emergency Status by Two Weeks

  • 10 hours ago
Indonesia

MUI Condemns Israeli Storming of Al-Aqsa as Declaration of War

  • 13 hours ago
Indonesia

BMKG Warns of Heavy Rain and Strong Winds Across Indonesia in Coming Week

  • 12 hours ago
Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
Palestine

Israeli Army Chief Favors Ending Gaza War Over Operating Without Clear Strategy

  • Tuesday, 5 August 2025 - 20:40 WIB
Indonesia

Israel Spend Thousands of Trillions to Destroy Gaza: Dr. Nurohim

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 11:57 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Ulema Call for a Halt of Arm Sales to Israel

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 19:06 WIB
Indonesia

Thousands Take to the Streets in Purbalingga for Long March Solidarity with Palestine

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 20:56 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us