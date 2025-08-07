IDTUG Urges Stronger Cyber Literacy Amid Surge in Digital Scams

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesia Telecommunication Users Group (IDTUG) has raised concerns over the growing wave of digital fraud, warning that low cyber literacy leaves consumers increasingly vulnerable.

Despite the government’s National Digital Literacy Movement (GNLD), IDTUG notes that the Digital Safety component remains the weakest, indicating that current education efforts have yet to significantly shift public behavior.

A recent scam involving a fake Digital ID (IKD) app in Bekasi, causing financial losses of tens of millions of rupiah, underscores the urgency of the issue.

“This is a wake-up call. We need systemic solutions involving ongoing education, stronger regulations, improved cyber law enforcement, and active civil society engagement,” IDTUG said in a statement on Thursday.

The group urged the government to go beyond infrastructure development and invest in building a safe and inclusive digital ecosystem.

“Cyber literacy isn’t just about technical skills, it’s about changing mindsets. Digital safety is both a consumer right and a shared responsibility,” it added.

With the world’s fourth-largest internet user base, Indonesia faces a critical challenge: shaping a digitally aware and resilient society amid increasingly sophisticated online threats. []

