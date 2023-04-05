IDI Allows Citizens to Take Off Masks During Eid al-Fitr

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Doctors Association (IDI) allows the Cmcitizens to establish hospitality and Eid al-Fitr prayers without masks.

The general chairman of the IDI board, Adib Kumaidi, said that gatherings without masks should only be held by those who are in good physical condition.

“Those who we visit must maintain their health. Apart from that, we ourselves also have to take good care of our health,” Adib said in his statement in Jakarta on Tuesday.

Adib emphasized that masks must be worn by people who feel their body condition is not healthy. If you have a cold cough, you should wear a mask.

This is a measure to prevent disease transmission. “Moreover, if what we visit are elderly people then there is a risk of disease,” said Adib.

He advised people who are elderly and have comorbidities (illnesses that occur simultaneously) to use masks. “Take care of yourself and take care not to infect others,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)