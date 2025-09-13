SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Identity of Charlie Kirk’s Killer: Tyler Robinson

Charlie Kirk (Left) and Tyler Robinson (Right)

Utah, MINA – The killer of conservative activist and US President Donald Trump’s loyalist, Charlie Kirk, has been apprehended. Utah Governor Spencer Cox revealed the perpetrator’s identity at a press conference on Friday.

The suspect is identified as Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old man. The arrest came 33 hours after the fatal shooting that occurred at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, 9 September, local time.

During the press conference, Cox stated that one of Robinson’s family members had contacted a relative on the evening of Thursday, 11 September. That relative then informed the Washington County Sheriff’s Office that Robinson had confessed to them or implied that he was the perpetrator of the Kirk shooting.

Robinson was taken into custody at approximately 10:00 p.m. local time on Thursday, following a 33-hour manhunt, said FBI Director Kash Patel on Friday.

According to a family member, Robinson had recently discussed Kirk’s event at Utah Valley University during a family dinner. On that occasion, Robinson and his family talked about why they disliked Kirk and his viewpoints. []

