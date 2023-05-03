ICRC Urges Israel to Release Khader Adnan’s Body

West Bank, MINA – The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) urged Israel to bury the body of the Palestinian fighter, Khader Adnan who died in prison on Tuesday.

Adnan, a senior member of the Islamic Jihad movement, died after 86 days on a hunger strike in protest at his ouster.

“We call on the Israeli authorities to release Adnan’s body, so that his family can be disappointed and arrange for a dignified burial according to their customs and beliefs,” the ICRC said in a statement as quoted by the Middle East Monitor on Wednesday.

“The ICRC stands ready to support the return of Adnan’s remains, if requested by the parties involved, in accordance with our exclusive humanitarian mandate,” he wrote.

The ICRC said they had visited the Palestinian prisoners several times during his last arrest in February to work on his condition.

So far, there has been no announcement or arrangement by the Israeli authorities to release Adnan’s body.

Adnan was repeatedly detained by Israeli forces and went on several hunger strikes to protest his elimination.

The 44-year-old man, from the city of Arraba, west of Jenin, started a hunger strike on February 5 to protest his removal by the Israeli authorities. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)