SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

ICMI Organizes Month-Long Ramadan Festival with Various Activities

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

5 Views ㅤ

ICMI Coordination Meeting

Jakarta, MINA – To celebrate Ramadan 1446 H/2025, the Central Board of the Indonesian Muslim Intellectuals Association (ICMI) is organizing a month-long Ramadan Festival, featuring a wide range of spiritual and community-focused activities.

With the theme “Ramadhan Menguatkan Iman dan Taqwa dengan Peduli dan Transformasi Diri” (Strengthening Faith and Piety Through Care and Self-Transformation), the festival includes programs such as iftar meal distribution, grand Islamic lectures (Tabligh Akbar), and educational sessions.

Festival Committee Chair Hairul Hidayat stated that the initiative aims to enhance faith and devotion while fostering social awareness and encouraging self-improvement.

“Insha Allah, throughout this Ramadan, ICMI, together with the Muslim community, will strive to strengthen faith and devotion through worship, prayer, and other spiritual activities,” Hairul said on Friday.

Also Read: Indonesian Ministry of Religious Launches Qur’an Translations in 30 Regional Languages for Ramadan

ICMI has prepared a diverse lineup of programs throughout Ramadan, including:

  • Ramadan Leadership Camp
  • Scholarly Da’wah Literacy
  • Community Engagement Roadshow
  • Islamic Learning Sessions for Children and the Elderly
  • Tabligh Akbar & Nuzulul Quran Commemoration
  • Islamic Film Festival
  • Ramadan Charity Fundraising
  • Podcast on Quranic Studies
  • Financial Assistance for Quran Teachers
  • Iftar Meal Distribution
  • National Forum on Islamic Inheritance Law
  • Madani Awards
  • Eid Sermon & Halal Bihalal Gathering

ICMI hopes to make this Ramadan more meaningful, fostering spiritual growth and positive impact for Muslims across Indonesia.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Jama’ah Muslimin Announces 1st Ramadan 1446 H on Saturday

Tagcommunity engagement ICMI Ramadan Festival Islamic activities month-long events Ramadan 1446/2025

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

ICMI Organizes Month-Long Ramadan Festival with Various Activities

  • 2 hours ago
Load More
Indonesia

Indonesian Ministry of Religious Launches Qur’an Translations in 30 Regional Languages for Ramadan

  • 11 hours ago
International

Arab Countries Announce Saturday as First Day of Ramadan

  • 14 hours ago
Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
America

US Approves $3 Billion in Military Sales to Israel: State Department

  • 10 hours ago
Hamas Releases more Eight Israeli Captives in Gaza, Including Thai Nationals (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Reiterates Its Commitment  to Implement All Ceasefire Agreement

  • 14 hours ago
International

Houthi Threatens to Resume Attacks on Israel

  • 14 hours ago
Indonesia

Jama’ah Muslimin Announces 1st Ramadan 1446 H on Saturday

  • 19 hours ago
Palestine

Palestinian President Calls for Unity and Liberation in Ramadan Message

  • 2 hours ago
Indonesia

ICMI Organizes Month-Long Ramadan Festival with Various Activities

  • 2 hours ago
Palestine

Dozens of Muslims Perform Tarawih Prayers of Ramadan at Aqsa Mosque

  • 5 hours ago
Palestine

Sheikh Ekrima Calls on Palestinians to Increase Attendance at Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan

  • 2 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us