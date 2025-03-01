ICMI Organizes Month-Long Ramadan Festival with Various Activities

Jakarta, MINA – To celebrate Ramadan 1446 H/2025, the Central Board of the Indonesian Muslim Intellectuals Association (ICMI) is organizing a month-long Ramadan Festival, featuring a wide range of spiritual and community-focused activities.

With the theme “Ramadhan Menguatkan Iman dan Taqwa dengan Peduli dan Transformasi Diri” (Strengthening Faith and Piety Through Care and Self-Transformation), the festival includes programs such as iftar meal distribution, grand Islamic lectures (Tabligh Akbar), and educational sessions.

Festival Committee Chair Hairul Hidayat stated that the initiative aims to enhance faith and devotion while fostering social awareness and encouraging self-improvement.

“Insha Allah, throughout this Ramadan, ICMI, together with the Muslim community, will strive to strengthen faith and devotion through worship, prayer, and other spiritual activities,” Hairul said on Friday.

ICMI has prepared a diverse lineup of programs throughout Ramadan, including:

Ramadan Leadership Camp

Scholarly Da’wah Literacy

Community Engagement Roadshow

Islamic Learning Sessions for Children and the Elderly

Tabligh Akbar & Nuzulul Quran Commemoration

Islamic Film Festival

Ramadan Charity Fundraising

Podcast on Quranic Studies

Financial Assistance for Quran Teachers

Iftar Meal Distribution

National Forum on Islamic Inheritance Law

Madani Awards

Eid Sermon & Halal Bihalal Gathering

ICMI hopes to make this Ramadan more meaningful, fostering spiritual growth and positive impact for Muslims across Indonesia.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

