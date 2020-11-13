ICESCO Rejects Term of “Islamic Terrorism” and “Islamophobia”

Rabat, MINA – Director General of the Organization for Education, Science and Culture of the Islamic World (ICESCO), Dr. Salim Mohammed AlMalik rejects anything that connects Islam with criminality and extremism.

AlMalik also emphasized that ICESCO rejects the use of the terms “Islamophobia” and “Islamic terrorism,” which are deliberately intended to poison international relations, incite hatred in addressing terrorism, and mislead international opinion.

The OIC News Agency (UNA-OIC) reported that as quoted by MINA on Friday. He also underlined that Islam is a religion of tolerance that is far from terrorist crimes and political agendas.

AlMalik added as part of his new vision, ICESCO launched short videos entitled “Nafahat Ramadanya” and “Afaq Fikrya wa Thaqafia” in which influential figures, religious leaders, and intellectuals invited to raise awareness about issues related to terrorism and hate speech.

Rabat-based ICESCO, Morocco, has also held a virtual international forum on the role of religious leadership in dealing with crises, releasing the historic document “ICESCO Declaration for Moral Solidarity”.

The document was submitted to world decision makers at the G20 and the United Nations.

“ICESCO, in collaboration with its partners, launched a new program of action for the benefit of universities and research institutions as well as all researchers, students and young people to ensure intellectual immunity from extremist discourse,” stressed the Director General.

He went on to say that “ICESCO has begun the preparation of the first guide on the deconstruction of the discourse on extremism and the first international encyclopedia on the deconstruction of the discourse on extremism.”

ISESCO is an institution founded by the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC) in May 1979 and has 52 member countries. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)