ICC to Launch Individual Online Platform for Israeli War Crimes Complaints

Geneva, MINA – The International Criminal Court (ICC) will soon launch an online electronic platform that will allow individuals to file complaints against Israeli war crimes perpetrators, Wafa reported on Wednesday.

Omar Awadallah, Palestinian Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for the United Nations and Specialized Agencies, told Voice of Palestine radio the platform to be launched would allow people to submit complaints online to the ICC supported by images and videos showing the crimes.

Awadallah said the Israeli government continued its racist acts, ignoring all international agreements that call for providing urgent protection for the Palestinian people.

He emphasized that there must be continuous interaction with the international community to force Israel to stop its daily crimes.

Meanwhile, B’Tselem spokesman Karim Jubran stressed the importance of documenting the crimes committed by the occupying forces to the International Criminal Court, despite the ICC’s negligence in pursuing swift accountability of war criminals in the occupied country.

He called on people to submit their evidence and reports to the Court regarding war crimes committed by the occupying forces, stressing that these crimes were not included in the statute of limitations.

Shawan Jabarin, Director of Al-Haq, said that all the confessions and complaints received from the public to be submitted to the ICC were aimed at putting more pressure on the Attorney General’s Office to immediately consider and handle them.

He said that if the ICC did not consider the individual cases presented to it, “we will demand the immediate closure of the Prosecutor’s Office to show our rejection of such irresponsible acts.”

Jabarin said that there is a special mechanism to receive all reports and complaints from people in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, to be submitted to the ICC Prosecutor’s Office. (T/RE1/P2))

