Hungary Denies Moving Its Embassy to Jerusalem

Budapest, MINA – Hungarian President Katalin Novak denied that his country would move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Katalin Novak confirmed this in response to a statement by the Israeli authorities which said Hungary would move its embassy to Jerusalem next month. MEMO reports on Saturday.

He said no decision had been made by his country.

Earlier, The Times of Israel reported, the move would be carried out as an act of support by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu.

“I also read the news in the media,” said Novak, at a press conference, while visiting Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic.

“So far there has been no decision to move our embassy in Israel,” he continued.

Netanyahu has had strong support for years from Prime Minister Orban, a key ally in the face of past European Union criticism of Israel.

Orban congratulated Netanyahu after his election, saying, “In difficult times, strong leaders are needed.” (T/RE1)

