Hundreds Rally in Sweden Against Gaza Genocide and Palestinian Displacement

Stockholm, MINA – Hundreds of demonstrators marched through the streets of Stockholm on Saturday to protest Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza and to denounce what they described as plans to occupy the enclave and forcibly displace Palestinians, Anadolu Agency reported.

The protest began in the Odenplan district, where participants carried placards with slogans such as “Zionist Israel out of Palestine,” “No to genocide,” and “Freedom for Palestine.” The march later continued to the Swedish Foreign Ministry.

Swedish activist Malin Akertrom told Anadolu that crimes against humanity are being committed in Gaza.

“This accusation that Hamas is mainly responsible is completely absurd because Israel’s attacks on Palestine did not start on Oct. 7,” she said, adding that European politicians have failed to take responsibility.

Akertrom argued that Palestinians, like Ukrainians, have the right to defend themselves. “People in Gaza are dying of hunger. The same is happening in the West Bank. Yet the media presents this as a war between Israel and Hamas, which is misleading. Palestinians are defending their land. Under international law, they have the right to resist, just as Ukraine does.”

She also criticized Sweden for treating war victims differently, pointing out that Stockholm has admitted wounded civilians from Ukraine but refused to accept those from Gaza. She called the policy a “hypocritical stance.” []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)