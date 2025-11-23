Hundreds Rally in Stockholm to Condemn Israeli Attacks and Ceasefire Violations in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Hundreds of people gathered in Stockholm on Saturday to protest ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, accusing Israel of violating the ceasefire agreement.

According to Anadolu Agency, the demonstration took place in Odenplan Square in the center of the Swedish capital, where participants denounced continued strikes on Gaza and Israel’s obstruction of humanitarian aid entering the besieged enclave.

Chanting pro-Palestine slogans, protesters held signs reading “Stand up for Palestine” and “Say no to genocide.” Demonstrators also called on the Swedish government to enforce a full arms embargo on Israel in response to the ongoing violence.

Dror Feiler, a Jewish activist attending the rally, told Anadolu that despite discussions of a ceasefire, the reality on the ground paints a different picture. “Palestinians are being killed every day in Gaza, while ethnic cleansing continues in the occupied West Bank,” he said.

Feiler added that Israeli security forces in the West Bank not only fail to prevent settler attacks on Palestinians but also act in complicity. He criticized Western governments for continuing to engage in weapons trade and offering political and diplomatic support to Israel, calling the situation “unacceptable.”[]

