Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Hundreds Protest at Tel Aviv Airport Ahead of Netanyahu’s US Visit

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: AA)

Tel Aviv, MINA – Hundreds of Israelis gathered at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv on Wednesday evening to protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ongoing war policy in Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

The demonstrators called for the immediate return of Israeli captives held in Gaza, even if it means halting the conflict. Protesters waved Israeli flags and carried photos of the captives, with some holding signs urging to “Stop the war and save the abductees.”

Netanyahu is set to depart for New York early Thursday morning to address the UN General Assembly and meet US President Donald Trump. The protest highlights growing domestic opposition to Netanyahu’s hardline stance amid ongoing violence in Gaza.

The conflict has resulted in over 65,400 Palestinian deaths, mainly civilians, and thousands of Israeli captives remain in Gaza. Hamas has expressed willingness for a prisoner exchange, but Netanyahu’s government continues military operations, sparking criticism both locally and internationally.

Also Read: 19 Injured as Drone from Yemen Hits Israeli City of Eilat

Meanwhile, reports indicate that US officials have met with Arab leaders during the UN meetings to discuss plans to end the Gaza war, including a pledge that Israel would not annex the West Bank. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Gaza Now Has Highest Number of Child Amputees in the World: UNRWA

