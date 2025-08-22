SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hundreds of Vehicles Join Sumud Nusantara Break the Gaza Blockade Convoy from Kelantan

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Kota Bharu, MINA – More than 100 vehicles from across Southeast and South Asia took part in the Sumud Nusantara Break the Gaza Blockade solidarity convoy on Friday. The convoy departed from Muhammadi State Mosque in Kota Bharu, Kelantan, heading toward Kuala Lumpur.

The convoy was flagged off by Zamakhshari Muhamad, Executive Committee Member for Youth, Sports, NGOs, and Civil Society of Kelantan State, together with Global Sumud Nusantara Director, Nadir Al Nuri.

In his remarks, Zamakhshari stressed that Palestine is an issue that transcends religion and politics.

“Muslims view Palestine through the lens of faith and struggle, while the world sees it as a humanitarian cause. Today, that awareness is rising, and this marks a new beginning to strengthen support for Palestinian independence,” he said.

Also Read: Italian Football Coaches Urges Israel’s Suspension from International Competitions

Nadir Al Nuri noted that the convoy is part of a broader series of Sumud Nusantara launch events held on August 15 in several countries, including Indonesia, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the Philippines, and Thailand.

“The culmination begins here in Malaysia as a symbol of joint efforts to break the Gaza blockade. We are not heroes; we simply act in support of the real heroes on the ground who are defending Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque,” he said.

Delegates from other countries also voiced support. Ustaz Siddiq from the Philippines said the movement strengthens public awareness in the Philippines, particularly in Bangsamoro, to stand for Palestinian independence and the liberation of Al-Aqsa. Sri Lankan representative M. Rofiq emphasized that his country’s support comes not only from its people but also from its parliament and government.

The eight-hour convoy to Kuala Lumpur involved more than 121 vehicles with participants from Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives. They will join the main Sumud Nusantara Flotilla event at Dataran Merdeka, Kuala Lumpur on Sunday. []

Also Read: Finland Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Gaza Occupation Plan and E1 Settlement Project

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Hundreds of Vehicles Join Sumud Nusantara Break the Gaza Blockade Convoy from Kelantan

