Hundreds of Rohingya Stranded on Border Island After Being Expelled by Arakan Army

Buthidaung, MINA – Hundreds of Rohingya Muslims have been stranded on Galia Dwip Island in the Naf River, which lies between Myanmar and Bangladesh, after fleeing worsening persecution and harsh living conditions in Buthidaung, now under the control of the separatist Arakan Army, according to local sources and media reports.

A source, speaking anonymously to the Arakan News Agency (ANA), confirmed that the Arakan Army recently expelled Rohingya residents from their villages in Buthidaung, replacing them with ethnic Rakhine settlers.

The displaced families are now sheltering on farmland near Nan Yar Kunni Village, living in makeshift tents that have become uninhabitable due to seasonal rains and flooding, posing serious threats to their survival.

Reports indicate that the deteriorating conditions have forced these families, many with children, to flee in desperation, enduring severe trauma and daily hardship with no access to proper shelter or food.[]

Also Read: Dozens of Humanitarian Ships to Sail for Gaza in Late August

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)