Hundreds of Palestinians at Al-Aqsa Mosque Pray for Earthquake Victims in Turkiye and Syria

Jerusalem, MINA – Hundreds of Palestinians pray together from the Aqsa Mosque for earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria.

According to Anadolu Agency, hundreds of worshipers took part in the congregational prayer, which was held Monday night.

Dozens of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip participated, late on Monday, in a gesture of solidarity with Turkiye and Syria following the earthquakes that hit both countries and left thousands dead and injured.

A similar joint prayer activity was carried out by Palestinians in the city of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip.

Activists held up banners reading: “Our condolences to Turkey,” “Our condolences to Syria and the people who grieve,” and “Our deep condolences to our brother country Turkey.”

The solidarity activists also carried pictures of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as well as Palestinian and Turkish flags. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)