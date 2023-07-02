Hundreds of Muslims in Jakarta Join Al-Quran Parade at Monas, Condemn Al-Quran Burning in Sweden

Jakarta, MINA – Hundreds of Muslims in Jakarta took part in the “Parade of Exalting the Qur’an and Condemning Blasphemy of the Qur’an” in the National Monument (Monas) area, Jakarta on Sunday, as a response to the burning of copies of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

“Today, we are standing here, as a representation of Indonesian Muslims in order to defend the Quran and condemn those who insult the Quran,” said Sakuri S.H, Amir of the Central Ukhuwah Council of the Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) in his remarks.

According to Sakuri, the Swedish government should follow Indonesia’s example in respecting the Quran, lest this country become an enemy of Muslims all over the world.

The United States, Russia, Muslim countries, including Indonesia, have condemned the act of blasphemy against the Quran in Sweden.

While the field coordinator, Dian Sulis told MINA, the Al-Quran Parade was attended by around 200-500 people from the Greater Jakarta area, including the ODKQ community.

The Al-Quran Parade, said Dian Sulis, was accompanied by reading one to two chapters of the Quran in the Monas area and signing a petition to testify for the glory of the Quran and condemn the blasphemy of the Quran.

“Not only, the action participants signed, but several people who were exercising also signed,” said Dian.

Recently, the world was shocked by the action of a person identified as Salwan Momika who burned copies of the Muslim holy book under police protection in front of the Stockholm mosque on Wednesday.

The desecration coincided with Eid al-Adha, one of the major Islamic religious holidays celebrated around the world.

This action has caused widespread criticism from the Islamic world, such as Indonesia, Turkiye, United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Iraq, Iran, Pakistan, Senegal, Morocco and Mauritania. (T/RE1/P2)

