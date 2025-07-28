Hundreds of Jewish Rabbis Urge Israel to End Starvation Tactics in Gaza

Tel Aviv, MINA – Hundreds of Jewish rabbis from diverse religious communities have signed an open letter urging the Israeli government to immediately stop using starvation as a weapon in its military assault on the Gaza Strip.

According to Al Mayadeen on Sunday, the letter reflects growing moral opposition within global Jewish religious circles against the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The signatories stated they could not remain silent as Gaza’s death toll rises and malnutrition cases surge, stressing that the situation has reached the level of “mass killing of civilians, including women and children.”

In a related development, Israeli forces arrested 24 activists during a peaceful demonstration in Haifa. Protesters demanded an end to the war, denouncing mass starvation and widespread destruction in Gaza while holding photos of Gazan children and condemning collective punishment.

Meanwhile, Israel’s ultra-Orthodox (Haredi) Jewish community continues to express strong opposition to state policies. Last year, leading Sephardic rabbis instructed yeshiva students to ignore military draft calls, viewing conscription laws as an attempt to undermine the Torah.

Rabbi Dov Landau, a prominent Haredi figure, harshly criticized former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant’s order to draft 3,000 Haredi men, declaring that “a state that forces yeshiva students to enlist is not worthy of existence.”

Earlier this year, Landau urged the Degel HaTorah party to withdraw from all Zionist institutions, stating in a letter published by the ultra-Orthodox daily Yated Ne’eman that Zionism is a secular movement rebelling against divine sovereignty. Participation, he warned, constitutes a betrayal of traditional Jewish values and desecrates God’s name.[]

