Hundreds of Israeli Soldiers and Reservists Launch Protest March Againts Netanyahu

People, holding Israeli banners and flags, gather to demonstrate after a law restricting judicial authority at Azrieli Square in Tel Aviv, Israel on January 21, 2023 [Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency]

Tel Aviv, MINA – Hundreds of Israeli soldiers and reservists staged a protest march against the judicial reform plan proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing government.

Israel Defense Forces personnel launched their three-day march from Latrun on Wednesday and plan to end it outside the Supreme Court on Friday.

“I hope we will manage to contain it and inject some common sense into this group of untouchables leading judicial hearings,” Retired Major General Tal Russo told Ynet news as quoted by Middle East Monitor.

Proposed by Justice Minister Yariv Levin, the reforms would be the most radical change in the government system in Israel.

The proposed changes would severely limit the powers of the Supreme Court, give the government power to select judges and end the appointment by the Attorney General of legal advisers to ministries.

Moreover, if the law is passed by the Knesset, Netanyahu and other politicians who face criminal charges will not be prosecuted.

Netanyahu was indicted on corruption charges, although he denies all charges against him.

The army’s protest marches came after thousands of people took to the streets in Israeli cities for five straight weeks to protest against plans for justice reform.

According to local media, around 50,000 people, including from non-governmental organizations, lawyers and the technology sector, took part in the demonstration in Tel Aviv. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)