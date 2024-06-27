Hundreds of Israeli Reserve Soldiers Flee Abroad

Tel Aviv, MINA – Hundreds of Israeli reserve soldiers have fled the country without informing their commanders. This action was taken because the reserve soldiers refused to participate in the Gaza conflict, which they believed would jeopardize their future.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that dozens of reserve soldiers announced they would not return to military duty in Gaza, even if they faced punishment.

More than half a million Israeli citizens have now left their country and not returned. This exodus occurred during the first six months of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

The Times of Israel, on Tuesday, released data from the official body, the Israeli Population Authority. At least since October 2023, when the war broke out, 550,000 citizens have departed by April 2024.

This migration is seen as a “temporary escape” for Israeli citizens during the war, encountering technical difficulties in returning. However, it has now become a permanent trend of migration away from Israel without returning.

The departure of these citizens is facilitated in Israel due to many holding dual citizenships, with at least one nationality other than Israeli.

The Israeli court has decided that Ultra-Orthodox Jews should be included in mandatory military service, enabling the recruitment of 40,000 personnel ready to engage in Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)