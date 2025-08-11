Hundreds of Fishing Boats in Bone Join Solidarity Action for Palestine

Bone, MINA – Hundreds of fishing boats filled the waters off the Togeo coast in Bone Regency, South Sulawesi, in a solidarity action for Palestine called the Indonesia Peace Convoy (IPC) on Sunday afternoon.

Fishermen and residents sailed around the area waving Palestinian and Indonesian flags, chanting slogans of support, and showing their commitment to the Palestinian cause.

The event was attended by national Islamic scholar and IPC initiator, Ustadz Bachtiar Nasir (UBN), and was officially launched by Deputy Speaker of the Regional Representative Council (DPD RI), Tamsil Linrung.

“Our constitution mandates the Indonesian people to support the realization of a free Palestine. Colonialism must be abolished from the earth,” Tamsil said in his remarks. He also expressed appreciation for the enthusiasm of the convoy participants.

The boat parade concluded with a symbolic tearing of the Israeli flag, which was replaced with the Palestinian flag and raised on a bamboo fish cage.

The convoy is part of the IPC series of events across several cities in South Sulawesi. On Friday, the route covered Sinjai–Bulukumba. The following morning, Saturday, the convoy continued in Bone with a santri (Islamic students) fun walk, and the highlight event was held that night with a grand sermon (tabligh akbar) at Bone’s Merdeka Field, attended by the Bone Regent and Deputy Regent.

As part of the program, UBN also visited and held discussions with community leaders in Bone, Bulukumba, and Sinjai.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

