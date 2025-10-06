SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Hundreds of Brazilians Rally in Support of Palestine and Global Sumud Flotilla

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Seorang pengunjuk rasa pro-Palestina (foto: MEMO)

São Paulo, MINA – Hundreds of Brazilian citizens staged a protest on Avenida Paulista, the heart of São Paulo, on Sunday, demanding freedom for the people of Gaza from the Israeli genocide, Al-Jazeera reported.

During the demonstration, the protestors carried Palestinian flags and posters calling for freedom for Gaza residents. They also called for international pressure on Israel to immediately halt its blockade and aggression.

This solidarity action also served as tangible support for the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), an international movement aimed at breaking Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza. Participants affirmed that the global initiative is a symbol of resistance by the world’s people against the injustice and oppression afflicting Palestine.

The atmosphere on Avenida Paulista was full of spirit and peaceful. The chant of “Free Gaza” echoed along the iconic Brazilian city’s main street, drawing public attention to the long-standing suffering of the Palestinian people.

Also Read: Legal Advisor Gives Details on Israeli Abuse of Global Sumud Flotilla Activists

This demonstration also marks part of the wave of global solidarity movements that continue to emerge after the GSF fleet’s efforts were brutally intercepted by the Israeli military.

On the other hand, sharp criticism was also directed at Israel, which continues to ignore peace calls from United States President Donald Trump to stop the attacks on Gaza, as stipulated in the global peace proposal he once submitted.

The protestors in São Paulo asserted that the Palestinian people’s struggle is the struggle of all humanity. They called on the international community to unite in pressuring Israel until the blockade on Gaza is completely lifted. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Tunisian Captain Describes Fear Among Israeli Soldiers During Gaza Aid Flotilla Raid

