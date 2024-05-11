Hundreds of Bees Attack Israeli Soldiers, 10 Injured

Gaza, MINA – Israel on Friday afternoon announced that its soldiers were attacked by hundreds of bees in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sheba Medical Center reported that ten soldiers arrived at the hospital for treatment. Some of them were transferred to standard wards for treatment and one soldier was transferred to intensive care. The Jerusalem Post reported.

Avi Ironi, director of the Sheba Emergency Medical Center, said some soldiers were stung by hundreds of bees and others were stung by fewer bees.

“Some of them developed allergic reactions to the large number of stings they experienced. Intensive care, anesthesia, toxicology care, ophthalmologists, and everyone is involved here,” said Ironi.

“There have been reports of cases getting worse, so we intend to monitor it and make sure it doesn’t get worse, and there’s no systemic damage. “They will continue to be monitored to ensure their condition is stable,” he said.

“I have never seen a similar case where hundreds of bees attacked one person. “At this time, there is no danger to anyone’s life, and they are in the safest place,” he added.

Soldiers were previously attacked by stray dogs in the early stages of the invasion, which led to a mass culling of dogs in the Gaza Strip to prevent the spread of disease and prevent the dogs from crossing into Israel and exposing Israeli dogs to rabies or other diseases. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)