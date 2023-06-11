Hundreds of AWG Suppoters Welcome the Arrivals of Palestinian Football Teams at Soekarno Hatta Airport

Soekarno-Hatta Airport, MINA – The arrival of the Palestinian football national team was welcomed by hundreds of supporters and masses from the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) who packed terminal three of Soekarno-Hatta Airport, Tangerang on Saturday evening.

The Palestinian national team who is consisting of 26 players and 13 officials and coaches arrived at around 09.30 pm to be greeted by the Palestinian Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia Zuhair Al-Shun and his family.

When the Palestinian national team group arrived, they were given flower garlands by the AWG Presidium M Anshorullah, greeted with shouts and banners of Palestinian solidarity from the AWG supporters and masses.

The Palestinian national team then on Sunday morning was flown to Surabaya, East Java.

The Palestinian national team will match with host Indonesia in a FIFA Matchday friendly match on Wednesday at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium, Surabaya.

Currently, Indonesia is ranked 149th FIFA while, Palestine is ranked 93rd.

The Palestine national team was coached by a coach from Tunisia, Makram Daboub, and one of the players is Mohammed Rashid, a midfielder who was part of Persib Bandung from 2021 to 2022.

Meanwhile, Indonesian Football Association will prepare 10 percent of match ticket sales to help the struggle of the Palestinian people.

AWG Presidium M Anshorullah, said, as a humanitarian organization and also a unifying forum for the Palestinian struggle, AWG welcomed the friendly match between Indonesia vs Palestine.

According to him, apart from sports, this friendly match is a manifestation of the eternal commitment of the Indonesian people to defend and assist the Palestinian people’s efforts to win their independence.

Anshorullah also stated that his party gave appreciation to the Government, Kemenpora, and PSSI for holding this friendly match.

“AWG coming to Soetta International Airport to welcome the arrival of the Palestinian National Team in Indonesia is an expression of love for the Palestinian people who persistently even suffer to defend and defend the Al Aqsa Mosque,” he said.

“Thanks to the Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia, HE. Zuhair Alshun for the invitation. It is an honor for AWG. Welcome to the Palestinian National Team in Indonesia,” added Anshorullah.

The Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia, Zuhair Al-Shun, appreciated Indonesia for providing the opportunity to hold a friendly match. In fact, Indonesia is a special country for Palestine.

“I appreciate the Chairman of PSSI, who has helped a lot. Erick Thohir is a true friend of Palestine,” said Ambassador Al-Shun.

The Aqsa Working Group (AWG) is an institution formed to accommodate and manage the efforts of Muslims to liberate the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

AWG was formed in order to accommodate and manage the efforts of Muslims to liberate Al-Aqsa Mosque and help the struggle of the Palestinian people.

AWG was founded by components of the community who attended the Al-Aqsa International Conference which was held at Wisma Antara on 20 Sha’ban 1429 H/ 21 August 2008 in Jakarta. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)