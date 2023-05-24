Hundred of Palestinians Killed by Israel so Far this Year

West Bank, MINA – Israel has killed 160 Palestinians, including women and children, since the start of 2023, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said yesterday.

The figures include the three men killed during the raid on the Balata refugee camp in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus yesterday, MEMO reported.

According to the ministry, 36 Palestinians were killed in the besieged Gaza Strip, 120 were killed in the occupied West Bank and four were killed in Israel.

Earlier this month, Israel concluded a five-day offensive on Gaza during which it killed 33 people, including three women and six children.

Israeli raids on Palestinian towns and cities in the occupied West Bank have been an almost nightly occurrence and have led to the majority of deaths. They have been coupled with the daily desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque and restrictions on movement imposed on Palestinians in the occupied territories.(T/R3/)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)