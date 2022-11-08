Humanitarian Agencies Call for Global Action to Prevent Famine in Horn of Africa

Nairobi, MINA – In a joint statement Monday, humanitarian organizations working in East Africa called for global solidarity to save the drought-stricken Horn of Africa from a looming famine.

The organizations, which include various arms of the United Nations, said that already 20.9 million people in East Africa are highly food insecure and 23.75 million face daily household water insecurity.

They added that despite rising demands, drought response plans by Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia are only half financed, which significantly restricts the ability of humanitarian organizations to respond, Anadolu Agency reported.

“Humanitarian and development actors must urgently prepare for the continuation of life-saving assistance in response to extremely high humanitarian needs through to next year,” the report noted.

Acute malnutrition is expected to affect 7.46 million children under the age of five in Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia, including 1.85 million facing its severe form.

The humanitarian organizations said that apart from increases in child deaths, many people have completely lost their livelihoods and coping capacities and are relying heavily on assistance to meet basic needs, which will challenge the drought recovery.

The statement was released by a number of humanitarian organizations including the UN, World Vision, Mercy Corps and Finn Church Aid.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)