Human Rights Watch Accuses Israel of War Crimes Over West Bank Expulsions

West Bank, MINA – Human Rights Watch (HRW) has accused Israel of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity over the forced expulsion of tens of thousands of Palestinians from three West Bank refugee camps earlier this year. The claim was made on Thursday, citing findings from a comprehensive 105-page report and urging urgent international action to hold Israeli officials accountable.

According to a Reuters report, HRW stated that around 32,000 residents of the Jenin, Tulkarm, and Nur Shams refugee camps were forcibly removed during “Operation Iron Wall” in January and February 2025. Israeli forces demolished hundreds of homes, and displaced residents have been barred from returning to their communities.

“Ten months after their displacement, none of the families have been able to go back,” said HRW researcher Melina Ansari, who worked on the report. The Israeli military told Reuters that infrastructure was demolished to prevent its use by militants but did not clarify when residents would be allowed to return.

Under the Geneva Conventions, civilians cannot be displaced from occupied territory except temporarily and only for urgent military or security reasons. HRW said senior Israeli officials responsible should face prosecution for war crimes and crimes against humanity. The Israeli military did not respond to questions about possible sanctions or accountability for top officials.

The report details soldiers storming homes, damaging property, and ordering families to leave using drone-mounted loudspeakers. Bulldozers razed buildings as residents fled. No shelter or aid was provided, forcing displaced families to crowd into mosques, schools, charities, or the homes of relatives.

Hisham Abu Tabeekh, expelled from Jenin camp, described the dire conditions: “We are talking about having no food, no drink, no medicine, no expenses… we are living a very hard life.”

HRW said it interviewed 31 displaced Palestinians, analyzed satellite imagery, demolition orders, and verified videos. It documented more than 850 destroyed or severely damaged structures, while a UN assessment reported 1,460. The camps, established in the 1950s for refugees displaced during Israel’s 1948 founding, had housed multiple generations.

Israeli officials argued the operation targeted “terrorist elements,” but offered no justification for mass expulsions or prohibiting residents from returning. HRW said these actions amount to crimes against humanity, part of broader patterns of apartheid and persecution.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)