HRF Files War Crimes Complaint Against Israeli Soldier in Romania

Brussels, MINA – The Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF) has filed a criminal complaint against an Israeli soldier in Romania, accusing him of committing war crimes and acts of genocide during Israel’s military operations in Gaza, Palestine Israel reported.

According to a statement released by the Belgium-based rights group on Tuesday, Orel Benyaish, a soldier from the 432nd Battalion of the Givati Brigade, is implicated in war crimes, including the destruction of residential buildings in Gaza’s Netzarim corridor. The case was submitted to the Romanian Prosecutor’s Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice.

HRF provided visual evidence, including images and videos posted by Benyaish himself, which depict him smiling in uniform in front of homes rigged with explosives.

Another soldier, Yuval Vagdani, was also seen in images during the controlled demolition of civilian structures. The foundation asserts that their actions were deliberate and carried out without military justification.

“This is not a matter of battlefield tragedy. It is the calculated and boastful destruction of civilian life, carried out with impunity and celebrated in social media posts,” HRF stated.

The Romanian complaint follows similar legal actions in Sweden, Germany, and Nepal. HRF has characterized these filings as part of an international legal effort to hold accountable those involved in the collective punishment and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.

In December 2024, a Brazilian judge ordered an investigation into Yuval Vagdani for similar offenses. Meanwhile, HRF has urged Romanian authorities to launch a full investigation, prevent Benyaish from leaving the country, and secure all relevant digital and physical evidence.

HRF emphasized that Romania, as a signatory to the Rome Statute and the Geneva Conventions, has both the legal authority and the moral obligation to act.

“The international community has long borne witness to the structural impunity enjoyed by Israeli military personnel. This impunity has emboldened perpetrators to commit unspeakable crimes—openly, proudly, and without fear of consequence. It is time for this cycle to end,” the foundation stated.

This complaint follows a recent case filed in Germany against Barel Kriel, a dual German-Israeli citizen and former tank commander in the Israeli army.

HRF alleges that Kriel was involved in indiscriminate shelling of civilian areas in Gaza, citing videos and images that show him targeting non-military structures.

Additionally, HRF has called on Nepalese authorities to arrest and extradite Israeli soldier Lieutenant Amit Nechmya, who was allegedly vacationing in Nepal to evade accountability for war crimes.

In October 2024, HRF filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court (ICC) against 1,000 Israeli soldiers for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide in Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

