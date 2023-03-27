How to Raise the Spirit of Worship in the Month of Ramadan

By: Widi Kusnadi, Journalist of MINA

Ramadan is a month that is eagerly awaited by Muslims around the world. In Indonesia and Muslim-majority countries, the presence of the month of Ramadan makes not only Muslims happy, but also non-Muslims are happy with its arrival. Non-Muslims also feel the blessings of the month of Ramadan.

Especially for traders, the month of Ramadan is a blessing for them. In that month, many people buy necessities, ranging from food for breaking the fast, clothes for the holiday, to going home to their hometowns to visit their parents and relatives.

The prices of necessities before and during the month of Ramadan also increase in line with increasing public demand. Especially after the pandemic, people have returned to their normal activities as before.

However, for Muslims, the increase in prices must also be accompanied by an increase in enthusiasm for worship in the month of Ramadan. By increasing the spirit of worship, of course, this will also increase our faith and piety to Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala.

Do not let our enthusiasm for worship be defeated by the rising prices of basic necessities in the market. Don’t let the increase in prices be followed by an increase in our blood pressure and uric acid.

How to raise our spirits in worship this month of Ramadan:

First, understand the virtues of the month of Ramadan.

In a hadith from Abu Hurairah Ra that Rasulullah Shallallahu alaihi Wasalam said:

مَنْ صَامَ رَمَضَانَ إِيمَانًا وَاحْتِسَابًا غُفِرَ لَهُ مَا تَقَدَّمَ مِنْ ذَنْبِهِ

“Whoever fasts Ramadan out of faith and hoping for a reward from Allah, then his past sins will be forgiven.” (HR. Al-Bukhari).

In the book Fathul Baari it is explained, what is meant by fasting on the basis of faith is fasting because he believes in the obligation of fasting. Meanwhile, what is meant by ihtisaban is expecting a reward from Allah Ta’ala.

Fasting of Ramadan is a reason to enter heaven. This is based on the hadith:

عَنْ أَبِي عَبْدِ اللَّهِ جَابِرِ بْنِ عَبْدِ اللَّهِ الْأَنْصَارِيِّ رَضِيَ اللَّهُ عَنْهُمَا: “أَنَّ رَجُلًا سَأَلَ رَسُولَ اللَّهِ فَقَالَ: أَرَأَيْت إذَا صَلَّيْت الْمَكْتُوبَاتِ، وَصُمْت رَمَضَانَ، وَأَحْلَلْت الْحَلَالَ، وَحَرَّمْت الْحَرَامَ، وَلَمْ أَزِدْ عَلَى ذَلِكَ شَيْئًا؛ أَأَدْخُلُ الْجَنَّةَ؟ قَالَ: نَعَمْ”. رَوَاهُ مُسْلِمٌ

Abu Abdillah Jarir Al-Anshari Radhiallahu anhu, explained, there was a man who asked the Messenger of Allah Shallallahu alaihi Wasalam, “What do you think if I have done the maktuba prayer (prayer fardhu five times), fasted Ramadan, permitted what is lawful and forbidden what is forbidden, and I didn’t add anything to it. Can I go to heaven?” The Apostle replied, “Yes.” (Muslim HR).

Ramadan is also the month in which prayers are answered, as Rasulullah Shallallahu alaihi Wasalam said:

إِنَّ لِلّهِ فِى كُلِّ يَوْمٍ عِتْقَاءَ مِنَ النَّارِ فِى شَهْرِ رَمَضَانَ, وَإِنَّ لِكُلِّ مُسْلِمٍ

“Indeed Allah frees several people from the fire of hell every day in the month of Ramadan, and every Muslim when he prays, will be granted.” (Narrated by Al-Bazaar)

The month of Ramadan, Allah Ta’ala multiplies the reward without limit. This is based on the hadith:

كُلُّ عَمَلِ ابْنِ آدَمَ يُضَاعَفُ الْحَسَنَةُ عَشْرُ أَمْثَالِهَا إِلَى سَبْعمِائَة ضِعْفٍ ، قَالَ اللَّهُ عَزَّ وَجَلَّ : إِلَّا الصَّوْمَ فَإِنَّهُ لِي وَأَنَا أَجْزِي بِهِ

“All the deeds of the Children of Adam will be multiplied by ten times to seven hundred times. Allah Azza Wa Jallah said, ‘Except fasting, then it is for Me and I will give the reward.” (Muslim HR)

Second, being in the environment of pious people

Humans are like a flock of birds, having the instinct to gather with their kind. Therefore, if we want to be righteous people, let us try to make friends and associate with righteous people. Allâh Azza wa Jalla says:

يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اتَّقُوا اللَّهَ وَكُونُوا مَعَ الصَّادِقِينَ

“O you who believe! Fear Allah, and be with people who are truthful (honest).” [At-Taubah:119]

A good environment will help us maintain the spirit of worship. People around us will remind and give advice when we experience a downturn.

So, gathering with pious people will really help us in maintaining and maintaining enthusiasm in worship, especially in this month of Ramadan.

Third, reducing worldly activities

After eleven months we are busy in our world affairs. So in this moment of Ramadan, let’s prioritize worship to Allah Ta’ala. Arrange the schedule of activities in accordance with the targets that we set.

Prioritize worship activities, both in the form of mahdhah services, such as congregational prayers, tarawih prayers, tadarus of the Qur’an, as well as social services such as providing assistance to families and relatives in need, giving compensation to the poor, and other social activities. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)