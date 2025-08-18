SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Houthis Target Israel’s Lod Airport with Palestine 2 Missile

Sana’a, MINA – Yemen’s Houthi movement announced on Sunday (Aug 17) that it had carried out a missile strike on Lod Airport in occupied Jaffa using a Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a statement that the operation hit its target, causing panic and the suspension of airport operations, Quds Press reported.

He added that the attack was intended as an expression of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

“We will continue, with the help of Allah, to fulfill our religious, moral, and humanitarian duty toward the Palestinian people as long as the genocide continue,” the statement read.

Saree stressed that Houthi military operations against Israeli occupation forces would continue.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Houthi Launches Hypersonic Missile to Israel's Ben Gurion Airport (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
