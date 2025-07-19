Houthis Launch Palestine 2 Missile at Israel’s Lod Airport

Sana’a, MINA – Yemen’s Ansarullah group (Houthis) announced on Friday, that they launched a “Palestine 2” missile targeting Lod Airport in Israel’s occupied Jaffa region.

The Houthis stated that the operation was part of their response to the ongoing genocide perpetrated by the Israeli occupation against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, as reported by Quds Press.

The group claimed the operation successfully achieved its objectives, disrupting airport operations and causing panic that sent Jewish settlers around the airport scrambling for shelters.

The statement emphasized that the attack was carried out in support of the Palestinian people and fighters, and in response to the continued blockade imposed on Gaza.

Also Read: Half of Afghan Children Face Severe Food Poverty

The Houthis called upon the Arab and Islamic world to mobilize in support of the still-blockaded Gaza Strip, stressing that the plight of the Palestinian people demands a united Arab, Islamic, and humanitarian stance.

“If you do not defend your religion, then defend your Arab identity. If you do not defend your Arab identity, then defend your humanity,” the group urged.

The statement warned that the occupation’s plans in Gaza could expand to other surrounding areas. Military operations will continue until the aggression in Gaza ceases and the blockade is lifted, the statement added. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Syria Presidency Announces Immediate Ceasefire Following Clashes in Suwayda