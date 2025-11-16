Hind Rajab Foundation Sues Israeli Rapper-Soldier for War Crimes in Czech Court

Prague, MINA – The Hind Rajab Foundation has filed a criminal complaint with the Czech Republic’s Supreme Public Prosecutor’s Office against Israeli reservist and rapper Noam Tsuriely.

The complaint, filed by attorney Jan Taubl in Prague, accuses Tsuriely of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and incitement during Israel’s military operations in Gaza.

According to the Foundation, the complaint is based on an investigative report detailing Tsuriely’s involvement in destroying civilian infrastructure and his subsequent glorification of those acts in his music and performances.

The report states that Tsuriely, who served with the 699 Paratrooper Battalion, participated in the demolition of a civilian building in Beit Hanoun near a UNRWA school. The Foundation argues this act lacked military necessity and constitutes a war crime.

The legal action invokes the Czech principle of universal jurisdiction, covering allegations of genocide, crimes against humanity, wartime atrocities, and incitement to hatred. The Foundation has urged Czech authorities to open a full investigation, seize Tsuriely’s equipment, and impose travel restrictions or detain him.

Natasha Brak, the Foundation’s head of litigation, stated that the destruction of civilian infrastructure is a key component of genocide and accused Tsuriely of turning that tragedy into entertainment.

The complaint highlights that after his military service, Tsuriely released a song titled “gaza/">Another Day in Gaza” and during a concert, projected real footage of Israeli troops demolishing Palestinian homes while performing lyrics calling to “turn Gaza into pieces.”

The Foundation emphasized that Europe must not be a safe haven for individuals implicated in such atrocities and that Czech law grants full authority to prosecute these crimes.

This complaint is part of the Foundation’s broader legal campaign for accountability, named in memory of five-year-old Hind Rajab, who was killed by Israeli forces in January 2024.[]

