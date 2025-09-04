Hind Rajab Foundation Files Complaint Against Israeli Officer in Greece

Brussels, MINA – Brussels-based Hind Rajab Foundation announced Wednesday that it has submitted an official complaint to Greece’s Supreme Court against an Israeli officer currently visiting the country as a tourist.

According to a statement received by Quds Press, the officer served as a battalion commander in the Israeli Givati Brigade, which the foundation said was involved in a campaign of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

The group noted that the complaint is backed by evidence holding the officer personally responsible for war crimes and acts of torture committed in Gaza.

The Hind Rajab Foundation is named after five-year-old Hind Rajab, a Palestinian child killed along with six of her relatives when their car was bombed by Israeli forces in south-west Gaza City on January 29, 2024.

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli forces, backed directly by the United States and several Western countries, have waged a destructive war in Gaza. The Gaza health ministry reported that around 225,000 Palestinians have been killed or injured during the ongoing attacks. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

