Hezbollah Fighter’s Communication Devices Exploded, Casualties Reported in Lebanon

Fragments of a walkie-talkie (HT) that exploded and injured dozens of Hezbollah members. It is reported that the HT carried by the Hezbollah fighters was hacked through radio frequencies. (Photo: NNA)

Beirut, MINA – Dozens of Hezbollah members were severely injured on Tuesday (September 17) in southern Lebanon and the southern suburbs of Beirut when their communication devices, such as phones and walkie-talkies, exploded. Some sources identified the communication devices used by the fighters as pagers. This was reported by the National News Agency (NNA).

“Dozens of injured victims have been taken to hospitals after their communication devices exploded using advanced technology,” NNA said.

Lebanese security sources told Al Jazeera that the explosion of the communication devices in Lebanon was caused by hacking “mediated by wireless technology.” The hacking is believed to have been conducted via radio frequencies.

Zeina Khodr of Al-Jazeera, reporting from Beirut, stated that this represents a “significant development” in the war between Israel and the Iran-backed group, and indicated that the devices appear to have been breached and hacked in a coordinated attack.

“This is a major security breach; Hezbollah’s communication devices have been compromised. We have seen images from across Lebanon of people lying on the ground, injured and bleeding. We have seen reports from hospitals requesting blood donations,” she said.

A Hezbollah official, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, described the explosion of the communication devices as the “largest security breach” the group has experienced in nearly a year of conflict with Israel.

Khodr added that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah had requested several months ago that his fighters stop using smartphones because Israel has the technology to infiltrate and breach such devices. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)