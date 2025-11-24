Hezbollah Confirms Senior Commander Ali Tabatabai Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Beirut

Beirut, MINA – Hezbollah announced Sunday evening that senior military commander Ali Tabatabai was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburb, marking one of the most serious escalations since the ceasefire took effect in November 2024. The group also confirmed that four of its members were killed in the attack.

In a statement, Hezbollah mourned Tabatabai as “a key military commander,” while the Israeli army said it targeted him in a strike ordered by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, following recommendations from Defense Minister Israel Katz and Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir. Israel accused Tabatabai of leading “the buildup and armament” of Hezbollah.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, five people were killed and 28 injured in the attack. Israel has conducted several strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs since the ceasefire, most recently in June.

Tensions in southern Lebanon have risen sharply in recent weeks, with Israeli forces conducting near-daily air raids inside Lebanese territory, claiming to target Hezbollah fighters and infrastructure. Since the ceasefire began on Nov. 27, 2024, at least 331 people have been killed and 945 injured by Israeli attacks, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. The UN peacekeeping force UNIFIL has documented more than 10,000 Israeli air and ground violations.

Under the terms of the ceasefire, Israel was required to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon in January. However, the Israeli army has only partially pulled back and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.[]

