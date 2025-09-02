Hebrew Media: 10,000 Israeli Soldiers Under Treatment for Mental Health Disorders

Tel Aviv, MINA – Hebrew media reported that more than 10,000 Israeli occupation soldiers are currently receiving treatment for mental health problems, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) linked to ongoing war.

According to Israeli research and media reports, nearly 23 months of continuous genocide have sharply increased cases of depression and psychological distress among soldiers and settlers, Quds Press reported on Monday.

The phenomenon is expected to worsen as the aggression continues, the reports said.

The coverage also highlighted a rise in suicide cases, describing the situation as an unprecedented psychological crisis within the ranks of the army. Suicide has now become the second leading cause of death among Israeli soldiers, after direct combat fatalities.

Israel Army Radio disclosed that 18 soldiers have taken their own lives since the beginning of 2025, compared to nine soldiers in the first half of 2024.

“The data shows a significant rise in suicides among soldiers this year compared to previous years,” the station reported.

A recent Israeli study concluded that suicide among soldiers has become a growing phenomenon, particularly after the Al-Aqsa Flood operation, during which troops faced ambushes, explosives, and sniper fire from Palestinian resistance in Gaza.[]

