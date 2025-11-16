SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Heavy Rains Flood Tents, Deepen Misery for Displaced Palestinians in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

6 Views

Winter and rain in Gaza tents (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Winter and rain in Gaza tents (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – Thousands of displaced Palestinians in the Gaza Strip endured a night of anguish as heavy rains swept through the region, flooding hundreds of worn-out tents and leaving families struggling to salvage their few belongings.

According to a reporter from the Palestinian Information Center, the prolonged downpour overwhelmed fragile shelters, forcing families to scramble to protect their children from the penetrating water.

Civil defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal confirmed that emergency crews responded to dozens of flooded tents in various displacement camps in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis.

Eyewitnesses described how the rains submerged tents across wide areas of Gaza, compelling displaced families to spend the night in desperate attempts to prevent water from seeping into their shelters.

Also Read: UNRWA Urges Entry of Shelter Aid into Gaza

Many were forced to move their children into narrow passageways between tents, while others spent the night trying to lift soaked blankets and salvage what little they had.

The severe weather, a cold front accompanied by strong winds and heavy rainfall that began early Friday, has drastically worsened living conditions for the 1.5 million displaced people in the Gaza Strip.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hind Rajab Foundation Sues Israeli Rapper-Soldier for War Crimes in Czech Court

